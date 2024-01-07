Key Sheffield Wednesday figure leaves Owls after huge Hillsborough stint

Richard Higgins has spent 26 years at Sheffield Wednesday, but this weekend he bids farewell to the club.

Higgins, who will end his role as club doctor at Hillsborough after completing the best part of three decades at the club, is incredibly well respected in his field and has served as medical advisor to the English Football League alongside his role at S6, and was a key figure during the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years.

He joined Wednesday back in 1998 when they were still in the Premier League, witnessing a whole host of ups and downs over the years as Wednesday went from the top-flight to the Championship, into League One and back up again, but the 2023/24 campaign will prove to be the last with an Owls crest on his chest.

The 4-0 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Saturday would be the last time that Higgins would turn out for the club, and manager Danny Röhl paid tribute to him after the game.

“Our doctor will leave the club after 26 years,” he explained. “He did a fantastic job here, but this is football. Sometimes there is a new opportunity and you have decide as a human to make something new. But I want to say thank you, since I arrived here in three months he has done a fantastic job. I want to say goodbye, and we move forward.”