Goals for Josh Windass, Liam Palmer and substitute Mallik Wilks sealed the deal for Wednesday along with a a Romaine Sawyers own goal that Michael Ihiekwe may well lay claim to. In a full-throttle start to the clash, Windass scored in the second minutes before Cameron Dawson saved two penalties to rid the crowd of any notion the clash would be a drab cup affair.

Cardiff missed a handful of further chances throughout the clash and Dawson made some handy saves to keep an impressive clean sheet. Speaking after the match, Owls manager Danny Röhl conceded that 4-0 was a scoreline that flattered his side on the day and that while he was delighted with the result, there are parts of the performance he believes need attention.

"I am happy with the result, with the performance in certain parts we have to improve, we know this," he said. "It was a little bit special, the beginning of the game, we scored immediately and there were the two penalty saves.

"Every shot we had from there, every shot was a goal almost and Cardiff were not bad, they had some chances and it was not a 4-0. I am honest. But this is football, we are in the next round. That was our job and I spoke about the winning mentality I want to see. I want to see the team enjoy their game and we can be happy.

Asked about the frantic start to the clash, which saw Wednesday enter the break 3-0 up, the German was asked whether he had ever seen an opening few minutes quite like that one. "Not really," he grinned. "I think in this momentum when you come off this tough period sometimes games can start like this. At the end I am happy, we are in the next round and that's it.