Cardiff City man resists Sheffield Wednesday scoreline and praises one Owls player in particular
Cardiff City stand-in manager Nikolaos Karydas felt a 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday was not a fair reflection of his side's performance.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bluebirds had two penalties saved by man of the match Cameron Dawson, who was a thorn in their side all evening and pulled off a handful of stellar saves in open play to keep a remarkable clean sheet. His outfield comrades did the business up the other end to score four and put themselves in the fourth round.
Owls boss Danny Röhl admitted the scoreline may well have flattered his team on the night. Karydas, who was standing in for manager Erol Bulut with the main man sitting out with illness, agreed.
"I cannot say we are disappointed with the performance, because the scoreline doesn't reflect how the team played," Niko said. "Today, we saw many positive things, especially in the second half. We are also happy with the performance of the younger players that we had with us and we saw that they can be part of our team in the future. We keep moving forward with the positive things.
"In football, you have to expect everything. [Having two penalties saved] is a part of the game. Maybe if we scored, it would be the opposite, but we have to move forward to the next game against Leeds United."
It was Dawson that the Greek coach picked out for special recognition for a performance the Millhouses stopper will likely remember for a long time. "It's a part of the game," Karydas added. "In football though, if you don't score, you lose the game. You have to score to win, but we say that we are satisfied from the picture that the players show, especially players that didn't play many minutes during the season. The players tried their best and played well, but sometimes, you play against an in-form goalkeeper on the other side and the goalkeeper today was good and had the luck too."