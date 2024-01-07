Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bluebirds had two penalties saved by man of the match Cameron Dawson, who was a thorn in their side all evening and pulled off a handful of stellar saves in open play to keep a remarkable clean sheet. His outfield comrades did the business up the other end to score four and put themselves in the fourth round.

Owls boss Danny Röhl admitted the scoreline may well have flattered his team on the night. Karydas, who was standing in for manager Erol Bulut with the main man sitting out with illness, agreed.

"I cannot say we are disappointed with the performance, because the scoreline doesn't reflect how the team played," Niko said. "Today, we saw many positive things, especially in the second half. We are also happy with the performance of the younger players that we had with us and we saw that they can be part of our team in the future. We keep moving forward with the positive things.

"In football, you have to expect everything. [Having two penalties saved] is a part of the game. Maybe if we scored, it would be the opposite, but we have to move forward to the next game against Leeds United."