Admission that Sheffield Wednesday man could leave after Owls boss quizzed on AC Milan stopper
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has suggested that Devis Vasquez could leave the club after he was left out against Cardiff City.
There was a star turn for Cameron Dawson on Saturday night as he saved two penalties in the Owls’ FA Cup victory at Hillsborough, with the stopper also pulling off a number of other fine saves on the way to another clean sheet in Wednesday colours.
Before the game, though, there was talk of his teammate – who is on loan from AC Milan – after he was left out of the squad completely in favour or young Pierce Charles, and it sounds like there may be plans for him to head back to potentially head back to Italy given his lack of game time in England.
Röhl didn’t say categorically that his second choice goalkeeper would be moving on, but there was certainly a suggestion that that could be the case.
“Let’s have a look,” he told The Star after watching his side win 4-0. “It could be that something happens, but I won’t speak today about this. We’ll have a look next week about this, and I think in the beginning of next week we will have a decision and make one.”
The 25-year-old Colombian was present at the game on Saturday night at Hillsborough despite not being in the matchday squad, and it will now be interesting to see whether it’s his last visit to S6 after what has been a tough loan spell for the former Guarani man.