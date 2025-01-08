Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are one of several Championship sides to have been linked with the striker.

Cannon recently emerged as a January target for several Championship clubs, having impressed on loan at Stoke with nine goals in 22 league games. The 22-year-old was liked by Sheffield United over the summer and has remained on their radar, but others have since joined the race.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported on Sunday of interest from Wednesday, while Championship strugglers Luton Town are also thought to be ‘keen’ on the in-form striker. But he added any suitor faces a battle in prising him away from Stoke partway through the season and former Owls man Palmer can’t see it happening this month.

Palmer on Cannon

Anyone interested in signing Cannon this month would first have to convince parent club Leicester to recall him from Stoke, where he has settled in well and is enjoying regular football. Only goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has played more Championship minutes than the forward and last week’s appointment of Mark Robins as head coach at the Bet365 Stadium should breathe new life into the struggling Potters - something Palmer believes will block a mid-season move.

"I'd be very, very surprised if Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town or Sheffield United were successful in bringing Cannon to the football club, unless they were prepared to pay big money to sign," Palmer told Football League World. "Mark Robins will be hoping to keep him until the end of the season.

"It would be a huge loss for Stoke City and Mark Robins. It's always a difficult one, but why would you recall him from Stoke City? With all due respect, to send him out on loan again to Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town, you're not really going to do that. He agreed to go to Stoke City so I see him staying there."

Wednesday’s January plans

Danny Rohl has spoken openly about the need for Wednesday to sign Premier League quality in order to make an instant ‘impact’ on the club’s results, of which Cannon fits the bill having helped Leicester win promotion last season. But as of yet, no one has come through the door and speaking over the weekend, the Wednesday boss insisted no contact had been made over possible additions.

“At the moment no,” he told the Star. “At the moment we have our list, we look, and then let’s see what we can do. We need a clear picture of what we can do and which players we want to attack. We have 26 days until the end of January.

“If we can sign players early, if we want to sign players early this is of course helpful because we have three more games in this window. Some players have signed players straight away. We will try. In the next 15 days it will be time for a review, we can make a summary and in a few days the fans can ask a lot of questions if they want.”