Brazilian club Santos will have to up their bid substantially if they are to take attacking transfer target Josh Windass from Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

The South American giants were reported to have launched a transfer bid to sign the 30-year-old Owls attacker, who is a former player of their manager Pedro Caixinha from their shared time together at Rangers. The Star understands those reports to be true and can now reveal what has been described as a ‘six-figure’ transfer bid, which comes a long way below Wednesday’s valuation of the 10-goal man.

It is believed Santos could revisit the bid but with time ticking down to the start of their season later this month they have other targets in mind. It is the second time Caixinha has sought to buy Windass after his Atletico Talleres side lodged bids to take him to Argentina in the summer of 2022.

Windass was one of several senior figures to pen fresh terms with Wednesday in the summer. The Star understands the length of his contract to be a one-year deal, though vitally the Owls hold a one-year extension trigger that if enacted would stand to keep him at Hillsborough until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Now into his sixth season with Wednesday, Wembley hero Windass has been in sensational form and has already surpassed his Championship scoring record with 20 matches still to play. Five goals in as many matches over new year has taken his total Owls tally to 50 - he overtake Marcus Tudgay to become the club’s highest scorer in the 21st century in three goals’ time.

“It came as a surprise this morning to be honest when my agent called me, but I love playing where I’m playing,” Windass said on when speaking to TalkSport over the weekend. “Obviously when your contract is up where you are there’s going to be talk like there always is. It came as a surprise this morning because I’ve obviously not spoken to Pedro for a long time but it is what it is. When you’re in form these things are going to happen.”