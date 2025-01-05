Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Championship transfer news including stories on Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Preston North End.

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly joined the race for in-demand on-loan Stoke City forward Tom Cannon. Journalist Alan Nixon reports via his Patreon page that the Owls and Championship rivals Luton Town are both ‘keen’ on the 22-year-old but face a battle to get him out of the Bet365 Stadium halfway through the campaign.

Cannon has enjoyed an excellent start to his Stoke loan spell, scoring nine goals and registering one assist in 22 appearances for the Struggling Potters. The Star reported earlier this month that Sheffield United remain interested, having been in for the out-of-favour Leicester City forward over the summer, while West Brom have also been previously linked.

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl told the Star on Saturday that no contact has been made with any clubs over possible arrivals. With more than three weeks of the window remaining, the Owls are taking their time to get a ‘clear picture’ together before pulling the trigger on any moves.

“At the moment we have our list, we look, and then let’s see what we can do,” he said. “We need a clear picture of what we can do and which players we want to attack. We have 26 days until the end of January. If we can sign players early, if we want to sign players early this is of course helpful because we have three more games in this window. Some players have signed players straight away. We will try. In the next 15 days it will be time for a review, we can make a summary and in a few days the fans can ask a lot of questions if they want.”

Coventry eye Holding

New Coventry City manager Frank Lampard is reportedly hoping to sign out-of-favour Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding this month. The Sun claim Lampard is ‘trying to persuade’ Holding a move down to the Championship will help revive his career, having been demoted to Palace’s Under-21s following a fallout with first-team boss Oliver Glasner.

Holding is yet to play for a Premier League game Palace since his £4million Arsenal departure 18 months ago and was left out of this season’s team photo, with a mid-season exit likely if the 29-year-old wants to play senior football. There was plenty of Premier League interest in the defender last year but that has dissipated somewhat, with Lampard hoping to make the most of an opportunity.

The Coventry boss is keen to add experience this month and wants to sign Holding on loan for the remainder of the campaign, although convincing him to drop into the second-tier could prove difficult. A move may only become possible later in the month if top-flight interest is not forthcoming.

Preston interest

Preston North End have reportedly registered an interest in Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low. The Lancashire Evening Post has verified reports linking Low with a January move to Deepdale as manager Paul Heckingbottom eyes defensive reinforcements.

Preston have already been active in the market, signing Plymouth Argyle defender Lewis Gibson for around £1.5m, but remain keen to bolster their defensive options further. The left flank is a priority but reports of interest in Low, a centre-back, are understood to be accurate.

The Lilywhites are said to have ‘made contact’ over a mid-season move for the Wycombe man, who has been valued at around £750,000 by the League One promotion hopefuls. Heckingbottom’s side may therefore have to sell before they can move on the 22-year-old.