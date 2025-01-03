Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United transfer state of play including top targets and Chris Wilder's view after positive owner talks

The January transfer window has now creaked open fully and it couldn’t have come soon enough for Sheffield United, with their patched-up squad running on fumes a little in the race for the Premier League. A roster that already looked light has been badly hit by a spate of recent injuries, with more than half a dozen first-team players missing games over the festive period.

United dropped out of the automatic promotion places after taking one point from their games against Burnley, West Brom and Sunderland and although there is plenty of football still to be played, it is not an exaggeration to say that their entire season could rest on the events of the next month. Boss Chris Wilder and his recruitment team have compiled lists of targets to fill their priority positions, with much-needed clarity arriving after COH Sports completed their long-awaited takeover of the Blades just before Christmas.

Former strikers amongst players of interest for Sheffield United

Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, the Blades’ new owners, met with Wilder and his staff late last month to discuss their plans for this window, with the manager initially targeting two or three quality additions to the group. That quota may have now changed after a season-ending injury to loan star Harry Souttar, which leaves Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson as the only senior and fit centre-halves at Wilder’s disposal.

Before that blow Wilder was searching for a wide player also capable of playing up top, and extra reinforcements in midfield after Oliver Arblaster’s season was also ended prematurely by an ACL injury. As we revealed recently Preston’s Emil Riis is one player of interest while Ben Brereton Diaz, last season’s loan star, has also been targeted, with initial discussions taking place with Southampton last year.

United received extra encouragement in their pursuit of the Chile international this week when Ivan Jurić, the Saints boss, admitted that he will have to trim his squad in this window to bring in replacements. have to trim their squad in this current transfer window. The Chilean international was a big hit on loan at United last season, scoring six goals in 14 Premier League appearances.

United, who remain keen on Tom Cannon having been in for the striker in the summer before he went to Stoke City on loan from Leicester City, have also considered a move for another familiar face in Oli McBurnie, who left Bramall Lane last summer and eventually moved to Spanish side Las Palmas. We understand that there have again been discussions over a McBurnie return but as things stand it is seen as unlikely that the La Liga minnows would let him leave.

Louie Barry, the Aston Villa youngster freshly recalled from a goal-laden loan spell at Stockport County, is another option for the left wing/striker profile - with noises from the Midlands that Villa could look to cash in on him in this window - while Hamza Choudhury, as we revealed yesterday, is a player of interest in midfield alongside the Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton, previously on loan at Hull City and Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

What Chris Wilder said about Sheffield United’s transfer plans

Wilder is keen to move quickly in the transfer market but after this weekend’s trip to his former club Watford, the Blades have a two-week break from their league commitments before facing Norwich City - which is seen as a more realistic target for recruitment. Speaking after Wednesday night’s defeat at Sunderland, Wilder told The Star: “Yeah, there are discussions with players and with clubs for potential targets.

“The owners have been fabulous and positive, there have been presentations put to them and put to the board. So we have made inroads to bringing players in, but it’s not straightforward. It’s not an easy window to work in, but we’ve identified targets that would definitely make us better. Everyone’s on the same page, so I don’t need to keep going on about it. We all understand where we are at the moment. It’s just about us dusting ourselves down, getting back ready to go down the road on Friday and see if we can go and get a result against Watford.

“We’ve had positive talks with the new owners about strengthening the group, the first game of that will possibly be the Norwich game and then we’ll have Rak-Sakyi back, we’ll have Campbell back, we’ll have Shackleton back, Vini back, Femi back. Possibly six players coming back in for the Norwich game and if we get the two or three we’re after, it puts a different slant on it completely.”