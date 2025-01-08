Sheffield Wednesday scout attendance 'not normal' amid player links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heightened numbers of scouts at Hillsborough indicates the scale of Sheffield Wednesday progress in recent months, according to Owls boss Danny Röhl.

Speaking to The Star after the Owls’ 2-2 draw with Millwall on Saturday, the German coach volunteered in relaxed tones that a total 25 scouts from other clubs attended the weekend’s clash - though he made clear he wasn’t exactly sure what watching brief they were on.

Much of the focus of Wednesday’s January transfer window has so far been on where things are at with incoming deals. Röhl spoke in the same press conference - on Sunday - to suggest the club weren’t currently in talks with any other clubs with regard to potential targets.

Reports suggest at least two of the Owls’ most important players - Josh Windass and Shea Charles - are of transfer interest to other clubs eyeing up a permanent transfer this month. Röhl himself has been of interest to other clubs in recent weeks. He described the turnout as ‘not normal’ and suggested it as a sign of their continued progress as a side.

“One the one side we have to keep our good players,” Röhl said. “Today we had over 25 scouts here in the stadium, this is not normal, Wednesday against Millwall, it is a lot of scouts. It shows we are attractive, our players are attractive. Hopefully we can add some good players for our squad.

“I don't know which players they watched! Maybe some players from us, maybe some players from the opponents, maybe some other things they watched. I don't know!”