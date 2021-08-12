Florian Kamberi reveals where Darren Moore signed him to play at Sheffield Wednesday

The 26-year-old forward has spent his time playing in various roles since his first spell in Scotland back in 2018, being utilised on either wing as well as as a centre forward leading the line.

While his height – he stands at 6′2″ - may lead people to think that he’s been brought in as a target man, that’s not the case. He will, however, be leading the line for the Owls it appears, as he revealed where Darren Moore wants him to play in his Owls side.

Speaking to The Star today, the Albanian international said, “He knows that I can play anywhere in the front, but his positions for me are clearly through the middle as a nine - or even just behind the striker. But I can also come in from the left.

“I’ll leave the choice up to the manager, and I’ll give my best wherever he puts me.”

He also told the media, ““Even if I am a tall boy, I am not like a target man who just takes the ball… I like to play and link up and like to play one versus one and I can score goals and make assists, like I did in the past.

“I have the mentality to give everything to the team and am not a selfish guy who just thinks for himself. I am a team player.”

Florian Kamberi has joined Sheffield Wednesday as a striker. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kamberi additionally spoke about linking up with the likes of Barry Bannan and Lewis Wing, saying, “I see it every day in training, but I think it needs more than one game. You need to give us a little bit of time to get those connections better - but the quality is clearly here, and I’ll get the service from the midfield and wingers. I’ve no doubt about that.”

Kamberi got his Wednesday debut in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Charlton, and is expected to get his first outing at Hillsborough on Saturday when they host Doncaster Rovers.