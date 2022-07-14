The Star reported this week of interest in the Owls midfielder from Blackpool and on Wednesday we revealed that the Owls had turned down a six-figure offer from the Championship side.

Dele-Bashiru still has a year left on his current deal at Hillsborough, and Blackpool saw something in his performances last season that made them want to take a punt on him.

The 21-year-old made a total of 32 appearances in all competitions last season but injury and the form of Massimo Luongo at the back end of the campaign limited the midfielder’s impact.

However, there was one moment that had everyone standing up.

As Wednesday turned in a superb display in beating fellow play-off contenders MK Dons, Dele-Bashiru was at the heart of everything and he drew praise from Barry Bannan.

The skipper’s comments afterwards showed just how highly his fellow midfielder is rated in the Owls dressing room.

Bannan revealed at the time: "I said to him before the game, ‘You have got things in this league that nobody else has got and you need to use them.' I knew their two midfielders would not be able to cope with his physicality. He was too strong.

"Not many are able to cope with Fizz when he’s running and gets his arms out. He’s a top player. I have felt it in training. I told him to impose his strengths on this game and not let it go by him – and he did that.”

Boss Darren Moore had then added on the performance: "He has got wonderful ability. It was most exceptional the way he played the game. He was exceptional when he got hold of the ball and drove the team up the pitch. He put them on the back foot and gave them something to worry about.”

Frustratingly Dele-Bashiru was benched for the following match and the start against Wycombe on April 23 was his last of the campaign.

The former Manchester City academy player has spoken recently of how impressed he has been with recruitment and appears to be looking forward to the campaign at Wednesday.