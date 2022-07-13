It was reported this week that the Owls had received a bid from the Championship outfit for the 21-year-old Manchester City academy graduate, however they aren’t actively looking to sell him.

Dele-Bashiru still has a year left on his current deal at Hillsborough, and Blackpool saw something in his performances last season that made them want to take a punt on him.

Sheffield Wednesday have turned down a six-figure bid for midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The Star understands that the Owls have rebuffed an offer of upwards of half a million pounds for the powerful midfield man, and it remains to be seen at this point whether the Seasiders will return with an improved bid.

It was previously reported by The Star that Wednesday were keen to tie Dele-Bashiru down with a new deal at S6, however at this stage nothing has been agreed between the involved parties.

FDB has plenty of potential, and at 21 has plenty of time left to fulfil it… Many Wednesdayites will be hoping that they’ll get to watch him try and do that in a blue and white shirt.

Darren Moore has spoken highly of the ex-City youngster and spoken at length about his talent, and it may be that he sees him as an integral part of his squad as the Owls push for promotion in 2022/23.