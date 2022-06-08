Sheffield Wednesday consider contract offer for former Manchester City man

The 21-year-old will enter into the last year of his contract at Hillsborough next month, and The Star understands that Wednesday are looking into the possibly of tabling an improved contract to the former Manchester City youngster.

‘Fizz’ played 32 times under Darren Moore last season, scoring his first professional goal away at Cambridge United and putting on a star turn in the 3-2 win over MK Dons on the way to booking a spot in the play-offs.

Dele-Bashiru was brought to the club by Garry Monk in 2020, but a tough first season ended in relegation and the youngster wasn’t given much of a chance to make his mark.

In 2021/22, however, he was given 20 starts across all competitions, and he’ll be desperate to get more minutes in the tank in the upcoming campaign as he looks to continue his career progression.

FDB’s attributes will no doubt have caught the eye of onlookers in the season just gone, and given his age it is thought that the Owls are looking to be proactive with regards to his future.

The midfielder’s current deal will expire in 2023, but it’s believed that a new and improved contract could be tabled to him in the not-so-distant future as Moore tries to plan for the future.

