That’s according to one of Wednesday’s brightest young prospects, who himself will want to make good on glimpses of his undoubted potential and put his stamp on League One this year.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru played 24 matches for the Owls last season – missing only two in a run of 21 games between September and February – before an injury interrupted his progress and put together the fated ‘midfield three’ partnership of the run-in; Massimo Luongo, George Byers and Barry Bannan.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The 21-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at S6 and speaking after the Owls’ first game of pre-season at Alfreton on Saturday admitted he’s already seen a difference in the squad since the arrival of five new first team players.

“It’s always good to get rid of that bit of rustiness and go about getting a better bond with our teammates,” he said. “It’s about laying foundations for the rest of the season.

“They’re good additions. They all bring something different to the team that we’ve probably not had before.

“I feel like as soon as we all bond together, we’ll be a good side.”

Dele-Bashiru said the squad have already spoken about areas they feel they can improve upon heading into the new campaign and spoke of his confidence that Wednesday will be there or thereabouts at the end of the campaign having fallen in the play-offs last time around.

The Owls were top of the table last August but stumbled to a run of draws that ultimately cost them a shot at automatic promotion.

He said: “We need to have a better start to the season. The first few games last year we started well but after that we sort of tapered off a bit so it’s really just about keeping consistency going throughout the season.

“If we can do that, hopefully we can get promoted.