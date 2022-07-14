Everything Sheffield Wednesday loanee Reece James said on chances of making his move permanent

Speaking from the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, left-back Reece James reported a positive atmosphere at the training camp, which has been disrupted by the effects of an forest fire that has thrown up ash into the sky, making it difficult for the Owls to train.

The versatile Blackpool loanee worked with Wednesday boss Darren Moore before at Doncaster Rovers.

“It has been really good so far coming away to Portugal with the lads and getting to know everyone,” James said. “It makes things a lot easier when you are with them 24-7 as opposed to being at the training ground for a couple of hours here and there. It is an easy way to bond them.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Reece James.

"It [his loan move] has been a bit of a whirlwind. It has all happened quite quickly.

"When the news broke that Sheffield Wednesday were interested, I jumped at the opportunity to come here and work with Darren Moore again.

James has a year left on his current deal at Bloomfield Road, where he signed on a free transfer last summer despite interest from Moore’s Owls.

A one-time Manchester United academy prospect, the 28-year-old Lancashre-born defender suggested that while the move is still fresh, he might well be open to extending his stint at S6.

Despite a positive start to his time at Blackpool, injuries conspired against him and his first team opportunities there were limited last season.

"It is tough at the moment,” he said. “It (the move) happened quite quickly so not much got spoken about on that side of things.

"I have got another year after this season there so we will have to see how things go.

"Hopefully I can have a successful loan season with Sheffield Wednesday.

"Coming to a club like Sheffield Wednesday is an unbelievable opportunity for any player with the size of the club and the fan base.