New man Will Vaulks has been limited in terms of his involvement in training so far this week as he continues his recovery from a quad issue.

But he appeared to be playing a much larger part in proceedings as of Thursday morning, taking part in full drills and moving freely as the squad went through a ball work session ahead of tomorrow’s behind-closed-doors clash with Premier League Bournemouth on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday go through their drills on the Thursday morning session of their pre-season training camp.

Callum Paterson was also involved fully in the session for the first time since they came out to Portugal on Saturday.

The Scotland international has been on partial involvement until he was signed off from a concussion sit-out. Paterson suffered a nasty clash of heads in last week’s friendly at Harrogate Town and had to be substituted.

Concussion protocols have been carefully followed – Paterson has had issues with head injuries before – and he is now able to take a full part in the session alongside Vaulks and co.

The morning session saw the Owls players and coaching staff able to get back out on the grass pitches at their Algarve training base after they were forced inside by the affects of a nearby forest fire in the region on Wednesday afternoon.

Though the source of the fire was several miles away, the air was filled with small pieces of ash throughout the day.