Extended highlights and Marvin Johnson on his Sheffield Wednesday exile - An Owls recap

Sheffield Wednesday picked up three huge points on Monday evening as they saw off Hull City at Hillsborough.

By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
It was a great night for Danny Röhl and his Owls as they closed the gap on safety to just three points following defeats for both of the teams directly above them, and they also managed to leapfrog Queens Park Rangers to go 22nd in the Championship table.

Three fine goals were scored by Marvin Johnson, Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass in order to secure the victory, while Scott Twine scored from the spot to give the visitors a consolation goal when the game was already won. You can see all of that as well as the red card and penalty decision in the extended highlights below:

Röhl was understandably delighted by the result, and the performance, as Wednesday made it back-to-back wins, and the eight-game form table sees the Owls in sixth place as their good run and survival push continues. Meanwhile, Marvin Johnson is back in from the cold after his exile under Xisco and is excelling - you can see what he had to say after the game at the top of the page, and his manager's thoughts are here:

If you've come here looking for injury updates, or for the opposition manager's view then we've got you covered as well. For all the other fallout check these articles out:

