Encouraging injury update on three Sheffield Wednesday absentees as crisis eases

Danny Röhl offered an encouraging injury update on three key Sheffield Wednesday players as the club look to continue a run of form that has given them every chance of climbing out of the Championship relegation places.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls beat Hull City at Hillsborough on Monday evening to extend their run to five wins in their last eight matches and to within three points of the safety places. Back-to-back wins come all the more impressive given a vast swathe of unavailability in the squad, with a range of injuries arriving alongside suspensions to key men Bambo Diaby and George Byers.

The likes of Michael Smith, Momo Diaby and Mallik Wilks were able to come off the bench against Hull to signal their returns from injury and Röhl was able to offer a positive update on Callum Paterson, Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo's comeback timescale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paterson is in the process of recovery from concussion after suffering a heavy blow to the head in the form of a Coventry City clearance on Boxing Day, while both Vaulks and Famewo sparked fears of extended stints out by hobbling out of the win at Preston with hamstring trouble. Speaking to The Star, Röhl revealed that while he miss some football Vaulks' issue is not as serious as first feared, while the other two could make an imminent return.

"I think Will will be out for a minimum of two weeks because he has a small injury in his muscle," he said. "But Akin looks good, he was not available today because it was too close, but he will not be too long before he is back."