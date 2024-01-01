'Constant thorn' 'traction engine': High Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after Hull City win - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday are up to 22nd in the Championship table after a fantastic Hillsborough win over Hull City.
Goals from Marvin Johnson, Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass secured a 3-1 victory at S6, with Scott Twine's goal from the spot proving to be nothing more than a consolation.
The huge three points meant a leap in league position in the second tier as Wednesday's survival hopes become more and more realistic, and there are now just three points that separate them from Huddersfield Town in 21st place.
As you may expect there are some high ratings in there this evening, and boy do they deserve them: