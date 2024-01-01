News you can trust since 1887
'Constant thorn' 'traction engine': High Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after Hull City win - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday are up to 22nd in the Championship table after a fantastic Hillsborough win over Hull City.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st Jan 2024, 19:15 GMT

Goals from Marvin Johnson, Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass secured a 3-1 victory at S6, with Scott Twine's goal from the spot proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

The huge three points meant a leap in league position in the second tier as Wednesday's survival hopes become more and more realistic, and there are now just three points that separate them from Huddersfield Town in 21st place.

As you may expect there are some high ratings in there this evening, and boy do they deserve them:

Didn't have too much to do in terms of saves, but did everything asked of him in terms of his distribution and handling. A solid showing. There was no stopping Twine's penalty.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

Didn't have too much to do in terms of saves, but did everything asked of him in terms of his distribution and handling. A solid showing. There was no stopping Twine's penalty.

Worked hard enough up and down the right but didn't have too much joy on the ball. Can't fault his effort, though, and he came off to a good ovation.

2. Pol Valentin - 6

Worked hard enough up and down the right but didn't have too much joy on the ball. Can't fault his effort, though, and he came off to a good ovation.

Started the game in the same way that he ended things at Preston, and could've had an early goal after leaping highest in the box after 11 minutes. Made a huge tackle in the first half to keep it at 0-0, and though he was unlucky to give away the penalty he was largely faultless throughout.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 8

Started the game in the same way that he ended things at Preston, and could've had an early goal after leaping highest in the box after 11 minutes. Made a huge tackle in the first half to keep it at 0-0, and though he was unlucky to give away the penalty he was largely faultless throughout.

Another really strong outing from the Wednesday defender, showing once more why he's become so highly rated at the club. Had one mazy foray forward and defended excellently.

4. Di’Shon Bernard - 8

Another really strong outing from the Wednesday defender, showing once more why he's become so highly rated at the club. Had one mazy foray forward and defended excellently.

