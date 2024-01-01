Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was delighted to see the club’s injury woes ease as they beat Hull City on Monday night.

The Owls have had a rough time of it recently as they lost numerous players to injury and suspension, however the game against Hull saw Josh Windass make his first start after recovering from his issue while Momo Diaby, Michael Smith and Mallik Wilks also got on the pitch after their time on the sidelines.

It gave the German a chance to mix things up as his side ran out 3-1 winners at Hillsborough, and he admits that things worked out well for him as the medical room emptied out a little bit more.

Speaking after the game Röhl said, “With most it was 50/50, very close, and then the medical staff said that they available - I was really happy because it meant that I had some opportunities to change things after some minutes.

“It’s good to see Mo back, he’s trained hard in the last weeks and months, and when you’re injured it’s always hard. Mallik has been working hard, Michael is back, and I think it’s a good step. We’re finding a balance to take players and give them some minutes - but without risking injury.