An impressive 3-1 win over play-off hunting Hull City provided Sheffield Wednesday with the perfect way to start the new year - and cut the deficit on the safety spots to just three points.

Goals from Marvin Johnson, Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass earned the Owls a fifth win in eight on a sodden night at S6 during which Hull midfielder Tyler Morton was shown a first half red card for a late tackle on man of the match Gassama.

It came after a gruelling win at Preston North End just four days earlier and with the unavailability of a huge number of senior players. For Wednesday boss Danny Röhl signalled evidence of the building mentality behind the club's ever-growing survival bid.

"It is easy to speak about mentality but at the moment this is the big strength from our team," he said. "If you do the basics right you can see we can play good football, we can find the spaces behind the last line and between the lines in the red zone. It's fantastic. I like this.

"I know it is a long way now in the second half of the season. I see we are close to the line (into 21st place) but not over the line and I will demand again and again from my players until we reach our goals."

Morton's red card may well be seen as the key moment through the eyes of those in Humberside. Wednesday were the better side even before the 35th-minute dismissal, offering a high-pressing and fluid attacking display Röhl expressed pride in.

He said: "When you look back at when we were 11 v 11 we were fantastic, both players playing forward, pressing and having good solutions with the ball. The thing is, it's not always easy to play against 10, it becomes a different game. They stayed different, deeper, waiting for the transition and you need different things.

