"It's not a red card" Hull City boss show class and shoulders blame for Sheffield Wednesday defeat
Hull City manager Liam Rosenior made crystal clear his feelings on the red card that went some way to further push the game in Sheffield Wednesday's favour on Tuesday evening - and took his own share of blame for the defeat.
The Owls impressed on their way to a 3-1 win at Hillsborough to record their fifth win in eight matches and make further progress in their hunting-down of a spot in the safety places. The home side were on top by the time Morton was sent off for a tackle on Djedi Gassama, though the scoreline read 0-0.
"It's not a red card," said Rosenior post-match. "I think everyone in the stadium knows Darren's got a difficult job and from his perspective, from where he's stood, it looks like Tyler's gone over the top but the replays show he hasn't and it's something we'll look at appealing because I don’t think any player deserves to miss three games for that. I'll speak with Darren, he's an outstanding referee.
"Everyone makes mistakes, I make mistakes. It's frustrating and disappointing because I wanted to send 4,000 fans home happy and the outcome is changed by the red card in the way we can play."
It was Wednesday that were able to take full control of the match in the second half, blitzing into a two-goal lead through Marvin Johnson and Gassama within 10 minutes of the restart before Josh Windass all but sealed matters in the 72nd minute. A Scott Twine penalty for City eased the Tigers' blushes. Rosenior admitted his half-time changes cost his side on the night.
"We conceded three goals in quick succession in the second half but that's on me, I gambled, I wanted us to go man-to-man and press a little but higher but if left too many gaps," he reflected. "The reason I felt like I was in a position to dot hat was because the players' performances have been so good. What I didn't want us to do was kick them back the ball and sit o the edge of the box for half a match. I didn't think we'd have the mental energy to cope with that."