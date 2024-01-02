Hull City manager Liam Rosenior made crystal clear his feelings on the red card that went some way to further push the game in Sheffield Wednesday's favour on Tuesday evening - and took his own share of blame for the defeat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls impressed on their way to a 3-1 win at Hillsborough to record their fifth win in eight matches and make further progress in their hunting-down of a spot in the safety places. The home side were on top by the time Morton was sent off for a tackle on Djedi Gassama, though the scoreline read 0-0.

"It's not a red card," said Rosenior post-match. "I think everyone in the stadium knows Darren's got a difficult job and from his perspective, from where he's stood, it looks like Tyler's gone over the top but the replays show he hasn't and it's something we'll look at appealing because I don’t think any player deserves to miss three games for that. I'll speak with Darren, he's an outstanding referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Everyone makes mistakes, I make mistakes. It's frustrating and disappointing because I wanted to send 4,000 fans home happy and the outcome is changed by the red card in the way we can play."

It was Wednesday that were able to take full control of the match in the second half, blitzing into a two-goal lead through Marvin Johnson and Gassama within 10 minutes of the restart before Josh Windass all but sealed matters in the 72nd minute. A Scott Twine penalty for City eased the Tigers' blushes. Rosenior admitted his half-time changes cost his side on the night.