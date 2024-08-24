Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday were roundly beaten by Leeds United on Friday evening as they failed to return to winning ways.

Wednesday were the underdogs going into the game, with the two sides having very differing fortunes last season, however an opening day win over Plymouth Argyle coupled with the Whites’ uninspiring start to the campaign was giving some fans reason for optimism.

Things didn’t last too long on that front though as the visitors put themselves ahead inside 25 minutes thanks to Brenden Aaronson, and by the 48th minute it was 2-0, with the Owls unable to find a response in order to get back into the game at Hillsborough. You can see the extended highlights in the video below:

Danny Röhl was pragmatic in his breakdown of the defeat, and didn’t beat around the bush as he stated that his side deserved to be beaten - though did suggest that it was always going to be a difficult task to beat a very good Leeds team in a Yorkshire derby. You can take a look at part of his discussion with The Star at the top of the page.

There was a bit of comic relief in the game for those watching on TV, though, with one visiting supporter filmed trying to save his pie in the celebrations for Dan James’ goal - and failing miserably as a whole load of his filling fell out. Sky Sports slowed it down here:

For all the other fallout from the game, including Daniel Farke’s thoughts, some injury news and more from Röhl, we’ve got you covered...

