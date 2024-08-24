It wasn’t a bad turnout at all considering that it was an evening game that was also live on TV, however unfortunately for the home crowd it was the smaller group of fans that were left celebrating at the end of the night after they secured a 2-0 win on the road thanks to goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James.

Wednesdayites were hoping for a return to winning ways after the demolition by Sunderland last weekend, and still turned up full of optimism for the Yorkshire derby against the Whites - despite very much being the underdog for this game. They were all smiles ahead of the whistle...

Our snapper, Steve Ellis, was on hand to grab some photos of supporters before the game got underway - take a look below to see if there’s anyone you recognise:

1 . Owls fans at Hillsborough on Friday night for the Yorkshire Derby against Leeds Utd. Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Owls fans at Hillsborough on Friday night for the Yorkshire Derby against Leeds Utd. Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Owls fans at Hillsborough on Friday night for the Yorkshire Derby against Leeds Utd. Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . Owls fans at Hillsborough on Friday night for the Yorkshire Derby against Leeds Utd. Steve Ellis Photo Sales