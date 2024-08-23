Leeds United boss makes Sheffield Wednesday prediction after 'mature performance'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, believes that not many teams will leave Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough with a win this season.

It was something his side managed on Friday night, with a goal in each half giving the Whites a 2-0 victory over their Yorkshire rivals, leaving Danny Röhl’s team still in search of redemption after the 4-0 loss to Sunderland last weekend.

Farke has been very complimentary of Röhl and his Owls since the German came on board at S6, and he spoke before the game about how difficult he expected things to be when the two teams locked horns... In the end Leeds didn’t have to work too hard for their three points, but the away boss thinks that that was down to how well his team performed.

“It was a pretty mature performance,” he said. “We were dominant right from the start, with lots of possession. I think we are the side in the Championship who has won the most points in 2024, and I think - if I’m not totally wrong - they are runner up. They played amazing in the second half of last season.

“They had a good win here in their first home game, and I don’t think many teams will go away from here with a win - especially not with a clean sheet. But we calmed them completely down, and I don’t think they had one real chance in the game apart from the one chance with the back of a head… We controlled our possession, had many good movements, many good moments.”

Wednesday managed just two shots on target all game - compared to Leeds’ five - and it was certainly James Beadle who was the busier of the two goalkeepers. That’s something that Röhl will be desperate to fix when they head to Millwall later this month.