Sheffield Wednesday injury latest poses new questions to Danny Röhl

Sheffield Wednesday will look to bounce back from defeats to Sunderland and Leeds United this week.

The number of players Danny Röhl has to choose from at Sheffield Wednesday has swollen with news of a positive injury update on two players yet to make a competitive appearance this season. Akin Famewo and Nathaniel Chalobah are back in full training after sustaining early-season knocks and will be in contention to step back into the side sooner rather than later.

The Star understands that both players picked up minor impact injuries in the lead-up to the Owls opening day hammering of Plymouth Argyle on August 11. Two Championship defeats at Sunderland and at home to Leeds United have followed, with Röhl laying down a fresh marker to his players to rise to the challenge of bouncing back from back-to-back defeats.

Wednesday make the trip to Grimsby Town for second round Carabao Cup action on Tuesday evening before a return to league action and the trip to Millwall next weekend. With Famewo and Chalobah close to contention, it provides further competition for places in the spine of the side, with both players having impressed in stages of pre-season.

“They are good, they were back in the team training,” he told The Star when asked of their condition. “They have no injuries so far and this is good, again this is our new challenge. I think our squad now has more players that want to pay as a starter, but of course they need to show that they are ready as a starter.”