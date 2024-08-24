Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday were well-beaten by promotion favourites Leeds United at Hillsborough on Friday.

Danny Röhl has set out a fresh challenge to those in his Sheffield Wednesday changing room after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. Goals for big-money internationals Brendan Aaronson and Dan James did the business for the Whites, who were well in control of the match at S6.

It takes the Owls to back-to-back Championship defeats following an expectation-building opening day win against Plymouth Argyle and having overseen a transfer turnover that saw big personalities move in and out of the club this summer, the German boss is hoping to see a bit-between-the-teeth reaction from his new squad heading into another busy week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl has spoken about the need for patience at Wednesday as the side go through the process of building a new style of play with a number of new faces. Asked whether he is satisfied with where they are at this early stage of the process, he suggested the time for an appraisal was not yet here, preferring to look towards the international break in September. The strength of Leeds, he suggested, was the most telling factor in the Owls’ 2-0 defeat.

“It makes no sense to make a summary today and look back,” Röhl told The Star. “Of course, in the international break we will look back at the first six games and what we will take from this time. Today it was a team that was very close to the Premier League against a team that was very close to League One. Even if they lost some players, you see they are still a good team and they will still play for promotion.”

With the turnover of personnel within the playing cohort at S6, Röhl is keen to see the sort of fighting spirit that get them out of relegation trouble last season against all odds. A fresh mix of personalities will see a different response to two defeats - and he’ll be observing how they go about their next days closely.

He continued: “This is now a new situation for this group, we have changed some players and now this group has to grow in together, we have to find together and now we learn a lot about characters in the changing room and how they react, how they work, they they handle some disappointing moments in this process. It is a process, the next couple of weeks is about taking this process forward.”