Goals from internationals Brendan Aaronson and Dan James did the business either side of the break for the Whites, who had a great deal of possession and looked a slicker outfit.

Danny Röhl has spoken about the process of building what they want to achieve at S6 in the early weeks of this season and you could see their was a gulf in how well-drilled the two sides were. There was a gap in other areas, too - when Leeds made their first sub, the man they brought on was a £10.5m player.

The Owls battled and stayed in it - had things gone a little differently they could have climbed back into it, but save for the opening 15 minutes or so it was Leeds that grappled control and ultimately kept hold of it.

Here are our players ratings from Hillsborough.

1 . James Beadle - 7 Made a smart reflex save in the first half. Picked the ball out of the net twice thanks to good finishes before making a couple of really saucy stops. | Steve Ellis / UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 6 Got forward when he could, put himself about and fired in a couple of nice crosses. Carried the ball well on occasion. Passing radar not quite firing on all cylinders and other such cliches. | SWFC / UGC Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - 6 Recovery ability once again important. Made a couple of smart interventions but the whole defence looked a little behind the Leeds attack at times. | UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales