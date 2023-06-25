Dejphon Chansiri discusses transfer kitty new Sheffield Wednesday boss will work with

That’s according to Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri, who on Friday sought to clarify comments he felt may have been lost in translation at a fan forum held at Hillsborough Stadium four days earlier.
Wednesday are without a manager and a head of recruitment after the recent departures of Darren Moore and David Downes and just a few weeks out from the start of the season have 14 senior players on the books.
Chansiri seemed relaxed about the situation and made clear a ‘minimum of six to 10’ players will arrive through the door in the coming weeks, with an in-house recruitment team working down a list of targets.
Asked whether players would be brought in for fees, or whether Wednesday would be restricted to the free agent and loan market, he said it is only the individual quality of each signing is all that matters - and that any new manager will have a 100% final say on any incomings.
The club have not outlined a specific budget, he said, preferring to judge each opportunity on its merits.
“The manager will not have a fixed budget, there must be flexibility,” he said.
“Every manager who comes here knows everything about the club before he signs, there are no surprises. We debate every aspect before the appointment so the manager is across every situation.
“In my time, if the manager puts forward a convincing case for a player then we will look at that proposal and then decide if it is feasible or not.
“That player and any other player identified will be the final decision of the manager. As chairman, I always support every manager as much as I can, which has been the situation since I have been here.”