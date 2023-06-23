Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has answered questions on the club’s recruitment process heading into a few weeks in which he told supporters the club will sign a minimum of between ‘six and 10’ players.

Chansiri held a near five-hour fan forum at Hillsbrough Stadium on Tuesday evening, taking questions on everything from the club’s controversial season ticket pricing structure to the vacant manager’s position.

And ahead of what looks likely to be a whirlwind remainder of the transfer window, the Thai businessman sought to explain himself more succintly in a club statement realesed on Friday afternoon.

On the process of signing new players, he made clear the number of players he was hoping to sign in an ambition to reach the Championship play-offs. Expanding on recruitment process, he said in a statement: “I have to make clear once again that the final decision on any player identified will be 100% with the manager.

“He will always have the final say, every time. That has been the same throughout my time here and that policy will stay the same.

“The manager works as part of the recruitment team, who provide a list of players that after all considerations is narrowed down to a shortlist presented to me as chairman. The manager will make the decision on the player and I will see if it can be achieved or not.

“I will always support the best way I can. The new manager will work exactly the same way. Of course, he cannot completely disturb the squad of players we already have, that is not possible at any club. But he will work with the team and bring his own players identified to the team and after that the process is the same.”

He also spoke about the role Amadeu Paixao holds at the club and reiterating that head of recruitment David Downes left the club for personal reasons, joining Blackpool as sporting director, Chansiri continued: “We have other people in the team who can negotiate and we will continue to evolve.

“The new manager will come in and put forward his players, maybe take some players out, and then we follow the process.

“I was also asked on Tuesday once again about the situation of Amadeu (Paixao) and I am happy to clarify again, the same as before. Amadeu is my personal advisor, my private advisor, that is his position. He is part of the team and all the people in the team are important to me.