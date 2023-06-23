Darren Moore exit places uncertainty over role of returning Sheffield Wednesday man

The shock separation of Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday this week has placed a question mark over the short-term future of a number of things, not least who will be sat in the Owls’ dugout for their season opener on August 4.

But it changes things for a number of players, too.

A new incoming manager will have things to ponder on the make-up of the squad - which Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri said is being assembled by an in-house recruitment team as we speak.

A new manager will have new ideas on players and a new style of play in which to integrate them.

One such player it may impact is returning yougster Ciaran Brennan, who was on course to play a big part in pre-season, with Moore having made repeatedly clear that he hoped the 23-year-old could prove himself worthy of a place in his Championship squad.

Speaking prior to the announcement of Moore’s exit, Brennan expressed the strides he feels he made while on loan at League Two Swindon Town last season and made clear that the manager’s public backing of him had been reciprocated privately.

Regardless of the managerial situation, the Republic of Ireland youth international appears confident his experiences in Wiltshire will hold him in good stead heading into the new campaign.

“I’ve had some good chats with the manager,” Brennan told The Star. “We’ve got a good relationship.

“I spoke to him quite a lot when I was at Swindon and now I’m back that has continued. We both got what we wanted to get out of it, I feel like I’ve really come on and developed and I’m ready to kick on now.”

“Being at Sheffield Wednesday in League One, you’ve got a lot of the ball. Last year when I was playing, the physical side of things I did find it was as tough. Playing in League Two, you get teams setting up go ‘Bang, bang, bang’, loading it on you a lot more than we would have in League One because we’d have so much of the ball.