Dejphon Chansiri says that Darren Moore’s exit wasn’t to do with Sheffield Wednesday’s recruitment process, saying that he will always offer as much support as he can.

Moore left his role as manager of the Owls on Monday in an unexpected turn of events at Hillsborough, and there has been no clarification from either party with regards to why the decision was made for them to mutually part ways.

But according to Chansiri, one of the reasons was not their recruitment in January or in the current summer transfer window that they currently find themselves manoeuvring through.

In a piece uploaded onto the club’s official website, the Owls chairman said, “First of all, let me make it clear that Darren’s departure had nothing to do with our recruitment process. That applies to the January transfer window and the process we will follow in the summer window. It was also nothing to do with budgets for the season ahead.

“Regarding January, the recruitment team – which the manager has always been a part of since I was here – identified targets. We got Aden Flint over the line and were very close on one more that Darren wished to bring in with my full support. Unfortunately, the club who we were negotiating with changed their mind at the last minute and we were unable to complete the deal, but this is football.

“My belief was that we had a Championship squad playing in League One but of course if the manager wishes to add to the squad, I offer my full support as much as I can, which has always been the case. Any player we recruit in any window must be better than what we have to improve the squad, we will always do our best to make any transfer happen in that situation.”

Meanwhile, regarding concerns over Financial Fair Play, and whether or not the club would be looking to spend transfer fees this summer, Chansiri explained that he’s more concerned about recruiting the right kind of player rather than worrying about if they’re free or cost a fee.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore and his team celebrate their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship at Sheffield Town Hall following an open top bus parade. Sheffield Wednesday secured their promotion to the Championship after Josh Windass scored in injury time at the end of extra-time of the play-off final. Picture date: Wednesday May 31, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

“The same as every other club, we must work within the limits of FFP and comply,” the Owls owner explained. “One fan asked on Tuesday if we will be dealing with free transfers, loans or players with fees. I would say the difference is not always so great.

“Just because you pay a transfer fee it doesn’t make that deal or that player better, it just means there is a transfer fee. But with loans for example, the wages can be very high and actually turn out to be more expensive. Wages can be high on a free transfer as well, the same.

“The most important part is recruiting the right player for Sheffield Wednesday and that is what we always try to achieve, whether there is a transfer fee, a loan with a fee, or a free transfer, as we have seen in the past.”