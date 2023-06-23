News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Dejphon Chansiri gives manager update as Sheffield Wednesday receive ‘many applications’ for Owls job

Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, says that the decision on who will replace Darren Moore ‘wil not be rushed’.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:04 BST

The Owls are currently on the lookout for Moore’s successor at Hillsborough following his surprise departure earlier this week, and fans are eager to see a new man at the helm as soon as possible given that the start of the 2023/24 campaign is now only six weeks away.

Chansiri says that he wants a manager who plays attacking football, adding that he isn’t putting any preference on where they come from, only ‘getting the right manager for the club’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“We have had many applications,” he told the club’s official website. “From big names to names who are not so familiar. But it doesn’t matter to me about names, the most important thing is that the new manager will be the right fit for Sheffield Wednesday.

“Football is not like any other business, one coach with a great CV can do not so well and the opposite of that is true as well. This is football, there is always risk. But I can assure everyone that I will appoint the best manager I believe for our club.

“Of course my preference is to have the manager in place for when the players return but at the same time, this appointment will not be rushed. It is all about getting the right manager for our club, whether that is from the UK or overseas or anywhere in the world.

“I want a manager who plays attacking football and it will not be based on money, it will be based on coaching ability and who can bring the right philosophy to Sheffield Wednesday. We must always look to improve as a club.”

Related topics:Dejphon ChansiriDarren Moore