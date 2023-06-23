Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, says that the decision on who will replace Darren Moore ‘wil not be rushed’.

The Owls are currently on the lookout for Moore’s successor at Hillsborough following his surprise departure earlier this week, and fans are eager to see a new man at the helm as soon as possible given that the start of the 2023/24 campaign is now only six weeks away.

Chansiri says that he wants a manager who plays attacking football, adding that he isn’t putting any preference on where they come from, only ‘getting the right manager for the club’.

“We have had many applications,” he told the club’s official website. “From big names to names who are not so familiar. But it doesn’t matter to me about names, the most important thing is that the new manager will be the right fit for Sheffield Wednesday.

“Football is not like any other business, one coach with a great CV can do not so well and the opposite of that is true as well. This is football, there is always risk. But I can assure everyone that I will appoint the best manager I believe for our club.

“Of course my preference is to have the manager in place for when the players return but at the same time, this appointment will not be rushed. It is all about getting the right manager for our club, whether that is from the UK or overseas or anywhere in the world.