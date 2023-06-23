Sheffield Wednesday are still believed to be in the process of formulating their managerial shortlist as they hunt for Darren Moore’s successor.

The Owls surprisingly parted ways with Moore earlier this week despite him having secured promotion into the Championship via the League One play-offs, leaving them without a man at the helm just six weeks before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

Club chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, stated recently that he hoped to get the new manager in before the players returned for preseason at the end of the month, though there is now only a week left before July gets underway.

A whole host of names have been mentioned in the conversation surrounding Wednesday’s next boss, however The Star understands that the club are still in the shortlist phase at this point in time, with interviews set to follow once the undoubtedly long list of submitted CVs has been whittled down.

Carlos Carvalhal’s name was taken off the list of potential recruits when Chansiri said there was ‘no chance’ of him coming back, while names such as Nathan Jones, Steven Gerrard and Bruno Lage all feature amongst the bookies favourites at this point in time. Portuguese manager, Vitor Campelos, is known to have applied for the job as he eyes the next step in his career.

It's now 42 days until Wednesday’s opening game against Southampton at Hillsborough, and fans are desperate to see new faces through the door as soon as possible – both in terms of the manager and his technical team as well as playing personnel.