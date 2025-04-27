Danny Röhl's Hillsborough bow, highlights and protest - A Sheffield Wednesday recap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, bowed to the fans before leaving the field at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls faced Portsmouth this weekend in their final S6 outing of the season, with Callum Paterson getting their only goal in a 1-1 draw on home soil that sees them head into the final game of the campaign bang in the middle of the Championship table.

Wednesday had good moments and not-so-good moments as Pompey came to town, and you can watch the highlights of the game in the video below. Meanwhile, for some of Danny Röhl’s thoughts you can check out part of our interview with him at the top of the page.

The game itself, however, was overshadowed by the fact that fans - led by the Supporters Trust - marched in protest against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri in the build-up to the tie, with an estimated number of 1,000 getting involved over the course of the walk from the city centre to Hillsborough. You can see the Trust’s chair, Ian Bennett, talking to The Star below:

For the rest of the fallout, including injury updates, we’ve got you covered here:

