Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on Saturday in many ways served as the only appropriate way to finish their Hillsborough campaign.

Because it was on so many levels so typical of their efforts at home this season; some pleasant football that made them the better side across the course of the game, an outstripping of the opposition in just about every performance metric and ultimately a failure to collect three points. When a defender hobbled out of the match, the Owls cruelly claimed a full house of 2024/25 Hillsborough trademarks.

Yan Valery has been one of the best performers of Wednesday’s season, collecting three goals and four assists in a stellar return to English football since his signing from French side Angers SCO in the summer. The Tunisia international pulled up with less than 20 minutes to go in their Pompey sign-off, seemingly holding his calf and attempting to carry on before again going to ground.

Wednesday’s pre-match plans had intended to have Liam Palmer relieve Michael Ihiekwe from his duties with the former Rotherham United man battling through the pain of a deep cut to his Achilles that kept him out of their last two matches. Valery’s issue diverted that plan - though any concerns over a genuine injury are small and it is hoped he’ll be able to play in the Owls’ final match of the season at Watford.

“It was just a cramp,” Wednesday boss Danny Röhl told The Star post-match. “Icky fought through the game, you felt it in some situations that he had pain. He took an ice box at half-time and had to put his foot in it, he is a fighter, you saw this.”

A failure to record a second home win on the spin for only the second time this season was short-lived on an emotional day at S6, with pre-match protests against the continued ownership of Dejphon Chansiri having dominated the build-up before a lap of appreciation was warmly received by the supporters who remained in the crowd.

“You feel after the game that it was a long, long season,” Röhl said. “It is nearly my first full season as a manager, one more game. In the Championship you can play 49 or 50 games with the cups and you are in and online very few days. You have to be ready for these games and sometimes you feel empty. But the players invested again, they wanted to win at home. Today we should take in the whole picture, the picture is from the last 19 months and I think it has gone in the right direction.”