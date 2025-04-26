Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday fans have voted for Shea Charles as their 2024/25 Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old has been almost ever-present for the Owls since joining on loan from Southampton early in the season, playing in every single Championship game since his debut back in August. He’s started all but one of them.

It was revealed earlier this week that voting had been opened up for fans to nominate their man for the gong, and now - on the day of the final game of the season - it has been confirmed that Charles is the one that came out on top. He admits that the love that has been built up since he joined has certainly been mutual.

“I’m buzzing to hear that,” he told the club’s website. “I’ve loved every minute of being here, so to have the fans vote for me is perfect. I feel like a lot of people could have won it, but to be named Player of the Year is special for me. It’s the first time I’ve won that kind of award. I can feel the love from the fans and I hope they can feel the love back from me. I thank all the supporters making me feel so welcome.”

Charles’ outing against Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon was his 43rd in all competitions, and the latest one in which he’s dropped further back into Danny Röhl’s backline rather than the heart of midfield.

His one goal came as a late winner over Coventry City back in October, and he’s also picked up five assists along the way as well. Having played his part in the 1-1 draw with Pompey, the Saints man will now be looking to finish as strongly as possible away at Watford next weekend.