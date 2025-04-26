Callum Paterson gave the Owls an early lead in what could be his final outing at S6, but they didn’t lead for long as Harvey Blair got an equaliser about 15 minutes later. In many ways it felt like an end-of-season game, with both clubs knowing that they would be in the Championship next time around.

Danny Röhl made use of his full substitution allocation, with five coming on at different stages, and for several it may well have been the case of drinking it in at Hillsborough one final time as contracts come to an end. Seven minutes were added, but no break in the deadlock was found.

Here’s how we rated the Owls after their final home game of the season:

Pierce Charles - 7 It was his pass early doors that started the move for Wednesday's opener - it's that he delivers and will deliver at a very high level in the years to come, you feel.

Yan Valery - 7 Headed an early chance over, timing his jump a little off-key. Played that role tucking into the six position and played it well, getting forward when he could and offering decent resistance in defence. Off with 20 minutes or so to go with a concerning hobble.

Michael Ihiekwe - 8 Returned from injury despite looking not entirely comfortable in moments. Shook off a knock to the bonce late on in the first half to put on a really confident performance. Positive with the ball at feet and robust in defence. Threw himself into everything - warrior-like.