Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he’s proud of what his players have achieved in the time since he took over.

A 1-1 draw with Portsmouth in their final home game of the season on Saturday means that the Owls go into their last fixture of the 2024/25 campaign bang in the middle of the Championship table in 12th place, a far cry from the side that he found rock bottom of the table in October 2023.

Speaking after the game the Owls boss did touch on things that his team could’ve done better against Pompey, but was quick to point out that his overarching feeling was one of pride, saying that the afternoon was a nice one as they shared some moments with the fans and their families after the final whistle.

“I think it was maybe a little bit of a mirror of the second half of the season,” he told The Star. “We’ve spoken many times about playing football between both boxes and being the better team, but they had one shot on target and it’s a conceded goal. We created a lot of good things and - maybe this is also for our development over the last 18 months - we are no longer the underdog. We are more the team that has to dictate at home.

Sheffield Wednesday’s manager is a proud man

“I think it’s also new for this team to play against a deep block, and then you need every pass right. Like at the end when Musa (Anthony Musaba) when he makes some good dribbling and passes to Josh (Windass), and these small things decide if scored again or not. The equaliser was also a typical conceded goal from all season.

“But we shouldn’t speak today about this game too much. I think we should be proud, we’ve gone from 24th to 12th, and have had nothing to do with the relegation fight. We’ve been safe for three weeks.

“We’ll say ‘what if’, but if you look to the table there are reasons why we are at this point. I think it’s a good base for more, to develop, but you have to do some things right in the summer. Today we should enjoy it, it was a good thank you with the fans and the families.”

Wednesday’s season wraps up against Watford next Saturday, with the Owls almost guaranteed to finish 12th or 13th now after this weekend’s results.