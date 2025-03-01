Controversy and home truths - Röhl's reaction in a Sheffield Wednesday recap

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland on Friday night, but it wasn’t a game without controversy.

Wednesday had a nother frustrating evening at Hillsborough as their wait for a home win extended even further, with their last S6 victory coming back on New Years’ Day against Derby County.

Danny Röhl’s side started brightly, and created plenty, but two handball decisions that didn’t go their way - and should have - saw them denied a penalty before falling 1-0 behind thanks to Eliezer Mayenda.

The Owls boss spoke afterwards about his frustrations, especially with the nature of the conceded goals, but also spoke about the way his team have been performing. You can see some of his post-match press conference in the video at the top of the page, while the highlights are below:

There was, however, a very touching moment aside from the actual football itself, with the whole stadium - players and fans alike - coming together in memory of little Jaxon Knowles who so tragically passed away this week.

