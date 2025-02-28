'Not in the picture' 'Faded' - 5/10s and one 8/10 in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Sunderland defeat

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 28th Feb 2025, 22:09 BST

Sheffield Wednesday competed again.

Sheffield Wednesday looked bright again. Sheffield Wednesday moved the ball well again. They missed chances again and they lost big moments defensively. Big refereeing decisions went against them. Players got injured - including in defence.

Have we completed the checklist?

It was groundhog day in so many ways as Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland at Hillsborough to set up another long weekend.

With one standout effort and a couple of bum notes, here are our ratings from a frustrating and familiar evening at S6.

Looks just a touch below peak confidence, perhaps, as you might expect. Could he have got out to the second? Good save from a close-in free-kick second half.

1. James Beadle - 6

Looks just a touch below peak confidence, perhaps, as you might expect. Could he have got out to the second? Good save from a close-in free-kick second half. | UGC

Photo Sales
An eye-catching return to the side. Played his part in more than one early move and deserved an assist for his tuck-in to Windass. Exhausted himself.

2. Pol Valentin - 7

An eye-catching return to the side. Played his part in more than one early move and deserved an assist for his tuck-in to Windass. Exhausted himself. | UGC

Photo Sales
An aerial machine. Made tackles. Loves a duel. But in the big moment he was caught out as Sunderland got the cross for the second over him. Otherwise solid once more.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

An aerial machine. Made tackles. Loves a duel. But in the big moment he was caught out as Sunderland got the cross for the second over him. Otherwise solid once more. | UGC

Photo Sales
Mayendra's opener was handball, but in truth it shouldn't have got that far. Lowe got caught under it a touch - was he fouled? He'd been excellent up until then. Off injured shortly afterwards.

4. Max Lowe - 5

Mayendra's opener was handball, but in truth it shouldn't have got that far. Lowe got caught under it a touch - was he fouled? He'd been excellent up until then. Off injured shortly afterwards. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice