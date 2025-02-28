Sheffield Wednesday looked bright again. Sheffield Wednesday moved the ball well again. They missed chances again and they lost big moments defensively. Big refereeing decisions went against them. Players got injured - including in defence.

Have we completed the checklist?

It was groundhog day in so many ways as Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland at Hillsborough to set up another long weekend.

With one standout effort and a couple of bum notes, here are our ratings from a frustrating and familiar evening at S6.

James Beadle - 6 Looks just a touch below peak confidence, perhaps, as you might expect. Could he have got out to the second? Good save from a close-in free-kick second half.

Pol Valentin - 7 An eye-catching return to the side. Played his part in more than one early move and deserved an assist for his tuck-in to Windass. Exhausted himself.

Michael Ihiekwe - 6 An aerial machine. Made tackles. Loves a duel. But in the big moment he was caught out as Sunderland got the cross for the second over him. Otherwise solid once more.