Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris spoke with pride at the fortitude shown by his side in victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night - but left plenty unsaid on the refereeing mistakes that aided their cause.

The Black Cats arrived at Hillsborough off the back of two defeats on the spin and found the luck they needed to claim a valuable win, while battling through difficult periods of the game that saw the home side dominate. Teenage striker Eliezer Mayenda claimed his fifth and sixth goals of the season - four of which have come against Wednesday - in a 2-1 win.

The clash wasn’t without controversy however and though Danny Röhl chose to focus the bulk of blame for the defeat inwards at the concession of two avoidable goals, two clear errors by the officials undoubtedly altered the direction of the game; first a Leo Hjelde handball in his own box with the scores goalless and later a handling by Mayenda in controlling the ball for his opener.

Clearly the Sunderland manager was keen to focus on his own team’s successes and followed on from his praise of Wednesday in his pre-match press conference in describing two sides that went out to claim all three points.

“It was a really important win after the two defeats,” Le Bris said. “We had to react and we showed good character. Sometimes we are good on the pitch with the ball but it was a tight game with two teams that tried to score, to create chances at to win.

“The main idea was the team spirit. The pitch was difficult but in these circumstances you need the connection between players and mentality. We made mistakes but we were able to react after the equaliser and found the solution to win the game.”

Asked whether he felt his side had got away with a couple of key decision in the match, the Frenchman gave more away than perhaps his words would suggest, grinning while claiming he had not yet seen either of the incidents as pockets of the press room broke into laughter.

“I did not see it, not yet,” he said with a sideways look. “But football is like that, sometimes for you and sometimes it is against you.”