'Too easy' - Frustrations shown after Sheffield Wednesday's Sunderland defeat

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was frustrated with the goals that the Owls conceded against Sunderland.

Wednesday were beaten 2-1 at Hillsborough on Friday evening in a result that means they could drop down to 15th if results elsewhere go against them this weekend. Eliezer Mayenda was on hand to score both goals - the first in controversial circumstances - as the Black Cats secured all three points, extending the Owls’ winless run on home soil.

Mayenda’s first, which was scored after a clear handball, wasn’t the first bone of contention from an Owls perspective either, with a handball in the Sunderland box not being given Wednesday’s way. Röhl was understandably disappointed, but chose to focus on their own mistakes rather than things that didn’t go their way.

“I think at first I look to ourselves,” he told Sky Sports. “We made a fantastic game against a strong side, created good opportunities to score but conceded two easy goals. We had big decisions against us, but that’s football - and that’s a little bit our situation at the moment. We tried everything, created good opportunities but the goals we conceded are too easy and this is more of the main point…

“The result is the result, what should I do? It’s about what I can change as a manager with this group. We have to work hard, do the basics right again and again. How we created was good to see, we were brave and had good moments, but yeah - it’s 2-1 against us.”

Next up for Wednesday are two difficult away games at Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City, and after getting just three wins in their last 14 across all competitions they’ll be desperate to try and get back on track.