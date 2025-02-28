Former Sheffield Wednesday strikers left baffled by 'stonewall' moment v Sunderland

Two former Sheffield Wednesday strikers were left baffled by a decision that went against the Owls in the defeat to Sunderland.

Wednesday lost 2-1 at Hillsborough on Friday evening as their wait for a Hillsborough win was extended even further, and it was Eliezer Mayenda who once again did the damage as he got his second brace against the Owls this season - four of his six in 2024/25 have come against them.

Callum Paterson did manage to get the Owls level in the second half in-between Mayenda’s goals, and while there were no major complaints about the second goal, there was plenty of drama surrounding the opener. The Sunderland man looked to control the ball with his hand after it went over Max Lowe’s head, managing to direct the ball past James Beadle to give them the lead.

Ex-Owls, Connor Wickham and Clinton Morrison, were both in studio for the game on Sky Sports, and they were in agreement that the goal shouldn’t have stood.

“It looked like an unbelievable first touch,” Wickham said during the coverage. “But obviously when you see it from a bit closer it’s probably one of the most blatant handballs that you’ll see, really.

Meanwhile, Morrison went on to add, “I don’t understand how nobody in the vicinity has appealed that, obviously Max Lowe can’t appeal it because he’s misjudged it and is trying to get back. Mayenda is fortunate because it’s trickled over the line, but it’s a stonewall handball. Anyway you look at it it should be disallowed… You have to make your own luck as a centre forward, but it’s a handball - I don’t understand how nobody has appealed it.”

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Plymouth Argyle next Saturday, and the Owls will be hoping to have better look down in Devon as they look to half a run of three consecutive defeats in the Championship.