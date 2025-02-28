Former Sheffield Wednesday strikers left baffled by 'stonewall' moment v Sunderland

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 23:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two former Sheffield Wednesday strikers were left baffled by a decision that went against the Owls in the defeat to Sunderland.

Wednesday lost 2-1 at Hillsborough on Friday evening as their wait for a Hillsborough win was extended even further, and it was Eliezer Mayenda who once again did the damage as he got his second brace against the Owls this season - four of his six in 2024/25 have come against them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Callum Paterson did manage to get the Owls level in the second half in-between Mayenda’s goals, and while there were no major complaints about the second goal, there was plenty of drama surrounding the opener. The Sunderland man looked to control the ball with his hand after it went over Max Lowe’s head, managing to direct the ball past James Beadle to give them the lead.

Ex-Owls, Connor Wickham and Clinton Morrison, were both in studio for the game on Sky Sports, and they were in agreement that the goal shouldn’t have stood.

“It looked like an unbelievable first touch,” Wickham said during the coverage. “But obviously when you see it from a bit closer it’s probably one of the most blatant handballs that you’ll see, really.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Morrison went on to add, “I don’t understand how nobody in the vicinity has appealed that, obviously Max Lowe can’t appeal it because he’s misjudged it and is trying to get back. Mayenda is fortunate because it’s trickled over the line, but it’s a stonewall handball. Anyway you look at it it should be disallowed… You have to make your own luck as a centre forward, but it’s a handball - I don’t understand how nobody has appealed it.”

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Plymouth Argyle next Saturday, and the Owls will be hoping to have better look down in Devon as they look to half a run of three consecutive defeats in the Championship.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Related topics:SunderlandHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice