Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl returned a ‘hopeful’ verdict on two players injured in defeat to Sunderland - as the club’s injury nightmare continues.

The Owls have a number of key players sidelined with various issues at current including a wave of defensive players. Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong were the latest to sit out a matchday squad while Michael Smith missed out through illness. Wednesday lost to two Eliezer Mayenda goals and once again failed to convert promising performance into points.

Wednesday’s goalscorer Callum Paterson was one of two senior figures to hobble out of the clash injured, with both him and earlier Max Lowe sustaining issues that required a great deal of on-field treatment before they were taken off. Lowe’s injury will have been of huge concern considering a defensive injury glut Röhl believes would hurt any team in the Championship.

Speaking to The Star post-match, Röhl suggested he did not have huge initial anxiety over Lowe’s injury but made clear a scan will take place on Saturday to better ascertain the scale of the knock. The nature of Paterson’s exit gives the German coach more cause for concern.

The Owls boss said: “Tomorrow we will have a scan and see what it is, hopefully it is OK. Maybe it is just a knock but we will see. And then there is Pato and if Pato goes out with a knock then it really means something because he is not a player that comes off with nothing. Hopefully, we cross the fingers, that it is not worse, worse, worse.”

Dominic Iorfa was able to re-take a place on the bench but remained unused in a safety-first approach that saw Liam Palmer replace Lowe at the back first half. Akin Famewo continues his recovery and Anthony Musaba is expected back for next weekend’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.