Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink wasn't happy with the referee against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Brewers went down 2-0 to the Owls at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, with George Byers and Sylla Sow getting the goals in a scrappy affair in tough conditions.

Darren Moore was back on the touchline after missing the last game due to a positive Covid-19 test, and was delighted with how his team scrapped it out for three points.

There wasn’t too much quality football on show on a difficult pitch with heavy winds, and both sides were up in arms at various points in the game after decisions that went against them.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having also claimed that his side should have had a penalty, Hasselbaink also told the media, “I am not saying it is the referee’s fault that we have lost but I want a fair whistled game and I have to say I have just seen the worst referee that I have ever had.

“If you are going to have a bad game it should be bad for both teams. He was not consistent and it just isn’t good enough.”

Wednesday’s win saw them move up to seventh place in League One, however a late comeback from Oxford United made sure that Moore’s side remain three points off sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers.