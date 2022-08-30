Bradford City v Sheffield Wednesday: 3,355 fans and a heron turn out for disappointing defeat

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poor second half saw the Owls ship two goals to the Bantams, with Jake Young adding to his finish in the first half and Kian Harratt also getting in on the action. Michael Smith scored Wednesday’s only goal of the night from the spot.

Disjointed second half

Things started to go south for Wednesday in the second half really when they made three changes, one of which (David Agbontohoma) was enforced, and they all of a sudden looked pretty disjointed.

Not many put their hands up for a start on Saturday, though, and fans won’t be too worried about the defeat.

A busy debutant

There was no time for Mighten to bed in as he was thrown straight into the starting XI at Bradford after just one training session with his new teammates.

He dabbled up top, behind the strikers and drifted wide quite a lot, and while it won’t be his most productive performance in a Wednesday shirt it was certainly a glimpse of what he can bring.

He took chances, tried to beat his man and got people off their seats. Put it this way, there won’t be many defenders that will enjoy trying to keep track of him this season. He looks a real threat one-on-one, and there’s certainly a lot more to come from him.

A look at the Wednesday youngsters

Alex Hunt and David Agbontohoma were both handed a start by Moore, and though neither of them lit the world alight they certainly didn’t look particularly out of place in the side, and showed some nice bits of play between them.

Hunt in particular showed some of the technique that he possess with some nice touches and passing work – and he also showed that he’s a lot more physical now than before he left Wednesday on his loan moves last season.

Ryan Galvin was also introduced at the break, however his one mistake in the final 20 minutes cost Wednesday a goal, and that’s probably the main thing that he’ll take away from the evening. Not an easy night for him.

Young Jay Glover took to the field in the second half, and there was another debut as Leojo Davidson made his first appearance for the club. The former got done for the third goal, while the latter looked pretty tidy.

3,355 fans and a heron

Considering that it’s hardly the most desirable tournament in the world, that it was always going to be a weakened Owls line-up, and that it was a cold Tuesday night, it was pretty impressive that over 3000 Wednesdayites made the trip to Valley Parade.

3,355 bought tickets for the game – one of whom brough a big plastic heron in with them – and the Hi Ho Silver Lining before kick off was sung loud and proud as always. The game wasn’t the best, but they belted out songs from the first minute, though were understandably dimmed at 3-1.

The following, which saw the away side outnumber the home, was the biggest ever for an EFL Trophy game at the stadium, and when it was announced the Bradford fans showed their appreciation with a night moment of applause.