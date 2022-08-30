Transfer details revealed as Sheffield Wednesday sell attacker overseas
Sheffield Wednesday received a transfer fee for Sylla Sow after they agreed a deal that saw him return to his native Netherlands.
There was a bit of a transfer wrangle surrounding this 26-year-old in recent days, with De Graafschap in the second tier of Dutch football confirming his arrival, however he then went on to go and sign for Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.
The Star reported on Monday that the Owls had accepted deals from both Dutch clubs, though the latter came at the 11th hour, leaving Sow to make a decision on where he wanted to end up.
Now, with the deal officially completed, it’s understood that Sow joined the Dutch outfit for an initial fee of around £100,000, which could increase based on bonuses that have also been included in the deal.
Sow is due to get started with his new teammates at training on Tuesday as the latest chapter in his career begins, and he’ll be hoping to hit the ground running when he’s eventually handed his debut in GA Eagles colours.
He said of his move, “I am super happy to be back in the Netherlands and to be able to play in the Eredivisie… I can't wait to make the people in the stands of De Adelaarshorst happy! Today's super warm welcome says a lot to me about the nature of this club."
Wednesday signed Sow as a free agent last summer, and he went on to play 23 games for the Owls, scoring five goals along the way.