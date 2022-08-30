Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was certainly an evening to forget as the Owls fell to a 3-1 defeat the hands of Mark Hughes’ League Two, and the game will certainly not live long in the memory of any of the fans who made the trip or the players involved.

Here’s how we rated the players on a difficult night at Valley Parade:

Cameron Dawson – 5

The Wednesday barely had anything to do, and was powerless to stop the opening goal really after it was tucked into the sidenetting of the far post. He made a couple of decent interventions, collected balls into the box nicely, but still conceded three goals that the whole backline will be disappointed with.

Jack Hunt – 5

Hunt was shaking off the cobwebs a little bit after recovering from a throat infection, and while he wasn’t bad on the night he wasn’t able to hit the same levels at which he was performing last

Dominic Iorfa – 7

Sheffield Wednesday faced Bradford City in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The defender’s resurgence continues, and he was so often in the right place at the right time at Valley Parade, cutting out a number of attacks and showing an excellent ability to read the game. Not his busiest evening, but what he had to do he did well.

David Agbontohoma – 6

A pretty solid performance from the youngster in a rare start for him… Looked comfortable in possession and dealt with most of the challenges that came his way. Made a good clearance in the six-yard box, but also got caught out on one or two occasions. Not a bad showing at all.

Reece James – 5

Started the game at left centre back before moving to the right centre back position, and he didn’t really manage to get into the game. He’d missed the last three games due to suspension, and it wasn’t an evening he’ll look back on too fondly.

Jaden Brown – 5

After his performances in the Carabao Cup, Brown started strongly in Bradford, however as the match went on he wasn’t able to affect the game as much as he’d have wanted to, and there were also a couple of loose touches on his part.

Alex Hunt – 6

A tidy enough performance from the Owls academy graduate… Showed some nice touches, picked some nice passes, and proved that he’s not as lightweight as he was before he left on loan last season. He’s a player that needs regular football.

Will Vaulks – 7

Probably the biggest risk taker of the night from a Wednesday perspective… Picked oout some really nice balls over the top and was one of the only ones who looked to be trying to make something happen. Still not at the level that he’ll want to be, but one of the better performers.

Callum Paterson – 6

Ran his socks off for the full 90 minutes, and tried to get onto everything. Was much better in the first half than in the second, though, and none of the attacking players really had much service to be honest as the game progressed.

Alex Mighten – 6

Looked bright in patches, but clearly nowhere near where he can be. Ran at players when given the chance and got people off their seat when he picked up the ball, but his end product wasn’t where he’ll have wanted it. He has only had one training session.

Michael Smith – 7

A tireless first start from the forward, and he left the pitch at half time with a goal to show for his efforts. Led the line well, dropped deep when he had to and showed a few nice touches along the way as well. Finished off his penalty with confidence before being replaced by Wilks.

Malik Wilks – 6

Wilks looked pretty bright when first coming on, and made a few inroads while running at the Bradford backline, but he seemed to fade a little as the game went on and the hosts took control of it.

Mark McGuinness – 5

Replaced Iorfa at the break, and while he didn’t do too much wrong he wasn’t able to help stop his side concede two very soft second half goals. Still tidy on the ball, though, and will still probably start at the weekend.

Ryan Galvin – 5

Came on at halftime for Agbontohoma, and didn’t seem as comfortable as his fellow academy teammate. Got caught out for the first goal in the second half, and he’ll be disappointed to have been in the defence that conceded goals the way they did.

Leojo Davidson – N/A

Came on late to make his Owls debut, replacing Mighten.

Jay Glover – N/A