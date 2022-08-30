Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight-year-old only thought that she’d be meeting her favourite player, Barry Bannan, in the car park, but her mum and dad had other plans for the lifelong Wednesdayite, who is already more than accustomed to life at S6.

“Sapphire went to her first game at just three-years-old,” he dad, John, told The Star. “And she has been a season ticket holder for five years now… She has always showed interest in wanting to see the players, she was out on the pitch waving the flag last year and really enjoyed it.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time around, though, it was a bit more than waving a flag. And – as you can see on the video that was posted online – being named as mascot meant the world to her. There were plenty more tears after the camera was turned off, too. They weren’t just hers either.

“Sapphire cried some more,” John said. “And mum also cried, as she wasn't expecting that kind of reaction. Sapphire then composed herself and spoke to the mascot coordinator about what she would be doing next.

“It was the most magical day everything went better than we could have hoped for the staff and players were brilliant and made a little girl very happy.”

It was quite the birthday present for Sapphire, who turns nine on Wednesday, and her parents are already well aware that it’ll take some beating. Especially after the game against Forest Green Rovers was already named as ‘the best day of my life’ by the young Owl.

Sapphire Woodliff with her favourite Sheffield Wednesday player, Barry Bannan.

She thought she was only meeting Bannan in the car park, so she got quite the shock when she found out she was taking to the Hillsborough pitch with him.

Safe to say she was pretty pleased…